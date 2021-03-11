Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 184,686 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 139,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

