Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cable One by 630.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Cable One by 156.1% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.50.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,819.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,994.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,958.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

