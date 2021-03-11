Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

ARI stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.