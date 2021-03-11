Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Adient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.