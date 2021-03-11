Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

