Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,936,000 after purchasing an additional 79,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $515.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.53. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.07.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

