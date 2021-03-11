Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Standex International worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

