Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EVERTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

