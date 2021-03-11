Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $80.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

