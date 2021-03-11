Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,696 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

