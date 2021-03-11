Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,007 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,577,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Truist raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

CHCT stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

