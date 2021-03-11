Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,541 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

