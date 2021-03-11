Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 510,549 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 510,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Verastem worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verastem by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

