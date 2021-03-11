Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 78,868 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

