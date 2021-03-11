Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $404,250.00. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,256 shares of company stock worth $1,917,790 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACLS opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.