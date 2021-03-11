Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,654,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 248,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE:BG opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,655 shares of company stock worth $4,440,624. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

