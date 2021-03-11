Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Integer worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $5,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,535,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITGR opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

