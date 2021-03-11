Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,818 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,818 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

