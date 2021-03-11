Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,486 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after buying an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after buying an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

