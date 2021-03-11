Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,687 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.