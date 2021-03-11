Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 72,517 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,517 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $447.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $279,476. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

