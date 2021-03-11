Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,979 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Silgan worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $75,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

SLGN stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

