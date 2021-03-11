Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,607 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236,225 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

