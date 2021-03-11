Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 68,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after buying an additional 2,095,205 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in América Móvil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,487,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in América Móvil by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in América Móvil by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in América Móvil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

