Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

