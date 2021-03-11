PancakeSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $294.85 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $294.85 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $12.69 or 0.00022330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 215,033,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,538,969 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.