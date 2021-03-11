Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 8,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.