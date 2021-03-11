Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.16

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.16 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 34.20 ($0.45). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 2,345,140 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.16) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £202.05 million and a P/E ratio of -10.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.16.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.