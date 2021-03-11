Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.16

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.16 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 34.20 ($0.45). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 2,345,140 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.16) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £202.05 million and a P/E ratio of -10.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.16.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

