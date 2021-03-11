Parachute Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $111,033.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,786,703 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.