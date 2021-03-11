ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $294,997.55 and approximately $4,367.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.00363548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

