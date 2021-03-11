Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

