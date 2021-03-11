Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

