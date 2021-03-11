Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

PRTK stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $372.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $33,457.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,257.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 269,112 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

