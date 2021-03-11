Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.24. 12,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,430. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $302.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.44 and its 200-day moving average is $249.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

