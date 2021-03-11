Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.26% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,499,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $299.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $302.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

