Parkgene (GENE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Parkgene has a market cap of $235,808.69 and $28.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.