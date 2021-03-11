Parkgene (GENE) Reaches Market Cap of $235,808.69

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $235,808.69 and $28.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00718072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

