ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0444 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $895,909.59 and $3.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,126.77 or 0.99723781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000972 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003202 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

