Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

NYSE PSN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,366. Parsons has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,453,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after purchasing an additional 154,286 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

