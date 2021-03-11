Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 11.7%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.80. 6,817,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,482,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $752.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.26.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.