Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

PAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.