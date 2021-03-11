Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Patterson Companies worth $46,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

