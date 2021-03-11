Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,100 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies makes up 4.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 1.02% of Patterson Companies worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

