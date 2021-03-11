PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,735.18 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,735.18 or 0.03052583 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $140.63 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 81,045 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

