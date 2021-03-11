PAXEX (PAXEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $5,161.67 and approximately $14.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.00 or 0.00810671 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

