PayBX 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.00698790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036042 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

