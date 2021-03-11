PAYCENT (PYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $157.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $212,495.73 and approximately $157.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00717141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

