Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Boosted by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 410,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,669. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.