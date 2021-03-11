Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.36. 36,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,669. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

