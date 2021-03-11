Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $470.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $377.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.55. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.